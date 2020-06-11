ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police are asking for help identifying "persons of interest" following a robbery at a Southampton neighborhood 7-Eleven.
The men entered the business in the 5350 block of Chippewa around 5:40 a.m. on June 8. One of the suspects allegedly pointed a gun at an employee and announced a robbery.
The suspects stole money, cigarettes and lottery tickets from the 7-Eleven.
Anyone who recognizes the men in the surveillance photos are asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
