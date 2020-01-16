ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A suspect is being sought after an attempted robbery at a Tower Grove South bank.
On Jan. 8 the suspect entered the St. Louis Community Credit Union in the 4430 block of Chippewa and passed a threatening note to a teller announcing a robbery, according to police. The suspect reportedly did not show a gun and left without getting any money.
No one was injured during the incident.
Eight days after the attempted robbery, police released surveillance images of the suspect. Anyone who recognizes him is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
1 of 7
Surveillance photo of the man suspected of an attempted robbery at St. Louis Community Credit Union on Chippewa on Jan. 8, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.