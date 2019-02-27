MILLSTADT, Ill (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after a hit-and-run happened on the parking lot of a bar in Illinois Saturday evening.
The crash occurred at the Columbus Club at 114 West Oak Street. Police said the suspect was driving a silver Dodge Ram quad cab, with damage to the passenger side.
Officials are asking anyone with information in regards to the incident to contact the Millstadt Police Department.
