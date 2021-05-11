There were at least 9 mass shootings across the US this weekend

A gunman killed six people at a family birthday party before taking own life in Colorado Springs, police said.

 Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post/Getty Images

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) -  Police: Gunman who killed 6 at Colorado party over weekend opened fire because he wasn't invited, then killed himself.

