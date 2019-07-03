DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — Alabama police said the parents of a 2-year-old boy were under the influence of marijuana when the toddler left the house, got trapped inside a hot vehicle and died.
News outlets report Melinda and Robert King were arrested Tuesday on charges of manslaughter and first-degree marijuana possession.
Dothan Police Capt Will Benny says Castiel King slipped out of the home Friday while both parents were asleep under the influence of marijuana. The toddler managed to get himself into the car but couldn't get out. The temperature in Dothan Friday was about 94 degrees, making it about 116 degrees in the vehicle. Benny said there were other children in the house as well.
It is unclear whether the Kings have lawyers.
