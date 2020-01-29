CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man was charged after police were called to a shoplifting incident at the St. Louis Galleria.
37-year-old Seville Lawrence is charged with stealing of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.
On Monday, Jan. 27, Clayton police officers were notified that a Richmond Heights officer and an uniformed officer were engaged in a foot chase of a shoplifter.
The suspect, Lawrence, left the area in a stolen vehicle.
Officers later learned the vehicle's owner was standing outside of the vehicle while the engine was running. The owner's belongings and cell phone were still inside the vehicle.
The vehicle began traveling at a high rate of speed northbound through the Clayton business district as officers attempted to stop the vehicle.
Police say Lawrence continued driving through a residential area before driving northbound I-170.
Clayton and Richmond Heights officers continued the pursuit until they lost sight of it around St. Charles Rock Rd.
Detectives accessed the victim's "Find My iPhone" app, which her cell phone was located near the intersection of College Avenue and Florence Place in Jennings.
St. Louis County Police Department located the phone and a short time later, officers located the stolen vehicle in a vacant driveway in the 7100 block of Garesche.
The home was located near an address associated with Lawrence, in the 7100 block of Idlewild.
Lawrence was then located and arrested.
His bond is set at $75,000 and remains in the St. Louis County Justice Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.