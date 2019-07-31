LONGMONT, CO. (KMOV.com) ---- Not only did a Colorado family lose a family member but spent 24 hours searching for a dog stolen from its owner, according to police.
A 59-year-old man was walking his dog, Sampson, to a 7-Eleven store Tuesday night in Longmont, Colorado when he fell and suffered a seizure. Police said the man had been feeling ill earlier in the day.
The man was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
Surveillance video shows the woman taking the man's small dog from the scene while emergency crews were trying to save the man's life.
Family members told police they don't recognize the woman or know why she would take the dog.
On Wednesday afternoon, authorities said the spotted a Sampson along the same street of the 7-Eleven and he was returned to his owner's family.
Local police are still trying to identify the woman and locate the missing dog.
