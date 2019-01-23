OVERLAND, Mo. (KMOV.com) --- The Overland Police Department ended their search for a 40-year-old man who was last seen early Thursday morning.
Joseph Raymond Harton, 40, was reported missing after he was last seen near the intersection of Fairview Street and Oak Street around 7 a.m. in Overland.
Harton suffers from Schizophrenia, multiple personality disorder, depression and anxiety. It was unknown if he had his medication with him.
Police said Harton is safe and was found Tuesday.
No additional information has been released.
