ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police found the body of a man who was reported missing from O’Fallon Tuesday.
The death was initially ruled suspicious, but police said that further investigation found there was no foul play.
Police said they found the body of 49-year-old James Foster in an unincorporated part of St. Charles County around 2 p.m. Wednesday. A more specific location was not given by police.
Foster was last seen on January 25 in the area of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Belleau Creek Road. Police said he lives in Hawk Pointe, Missouri.
