EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Law enforcement spent nearly seven hours looking for 6-year-old Ramyia Johnson who didn’t come home from school Thursday.
Family tells News 4 they started looking for Ramyia around 3:30 p.m.
With concern about the dropping temperatures, a large search party formed.
Ramyia was reunited with her family just before 10 p.m. The police chief said she was found at Kiddie Kamp daycare.
