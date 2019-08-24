ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis County Police Department have ended a search for 78-year-old Florissant man who was reported missing Wednesday.
Franklin Wynn was last seen in the 15400 Jose Main Street in Florissant and his car found abandoned in Jefferson County Thursday.
Police said Wynn was found safe after he return to his home Sunday.
