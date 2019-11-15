For parents, it's the stuff of nightmares.
Your toddler spending the day in a cramped basement,hidden behind a false wall, with 25 other toddlers and only 2 adults.
That's what parents in Colorado Springs are trying to process right now.
In the meantime, that daycare and another school owned by the same woman have both been shut down.
Parents had little to no notice to pick up their children from the now closed counterpoint school on Willamette.
"They told me .. it was a licensing issue and that I needed to pick up my daughter," said Sherri Musgrave.
This closure after a disturbing discovery at an at-home daycare nearby owned by the same woman, Carla Faith.
According to police, they received a tip about "Play Mountain Place" in-home daycare having too many kids.
When they went there, the daycare was empty.
Officers say when the confronted the owner who lives on the same property, she would not cooperate but they heard the sound of children inside.When officers looked around, they say they found a false wall and 26 kids in the basement.
Only two adults were down there with them.
That is well above the ratio put forth by state regulations.
"I'm really hoping that nothing more nefarious has been going on and that, in fact it is an overcrowding issue, which is bad enough as it is," said Sherry MacWilliam.
The Colorado Department of Human Services has an online tool for parents to look into child care facilities.
They've now removed all records online for both of the locations owned by faith.
But before they did, we found several complaints filed against the counterpoint school over the last few years. Those include lack of supervision and issues with the staff to child ratio.
"Carla seems like such a nice person and she's been so accommodating. Perhaps she has a hard time saying no, I'm just gonna have to chalk it up to that," MacWilliam added.
The owner was not arrested but police say they're looking to pursue quote-- "appropriate" charges.
