FENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man is facing charges after police say he parked at a park and tried to lure young boys into his truck on multiple occasions.
Robert Payne, 75, is charged with solicitation of child pornography and coercion and enticement of a minor.
According to St. Louis County police, Payne repeatedly tried to talk to young boys in his 2001 red Ford Ranger at Fenton City Park. On Sunday, detectives had an undercover officer approach Payne at the park and the officer told Payne he was 16 years old. Payne believed the officer was 16 and tried to solicit sex with him during their conservation and in emails, police said.
Surveillance video captured Payne parked at Fenton City Park every day from March 1 and March 4. On March 2 and 3, he was parked there from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. each day.
According to video surveillance, Payne repositioned his truck at the park about 18 times, including backing into a space to allow him to watch Lindbergh High School boys lacrosse team practice.
On March 3, Payne tried to engaged with 10 to 12 young boys around the basketball courts at the park.
Investigators believe there may be additional victims of Payne in the area. Anyone with any information on Payne's past offenses is asked to contact St. Louis County Detectives at 314-615-4692.
Velda City Police Department, Sunset Hills Police Department, and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office have also investigated incidents relating to Payne in their jurisdictions.
