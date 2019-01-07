NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- An investigation is underway after two men were robbed at gunpoint in north St. Louis following a car crash Friday.
According to police, a 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man were driving down an alley near the 2700 block of Kingshighway when they were rear-ended.
A group of three women got out of their car and got into an argument with the victims. During the dispute, police said the driver of the car, a woman with blonde braids, pushed and knocked the 18-year-old man to the ground.
The woman then pulled out a gun and fired a shot in the air, demanding money for the damage to her vehicle. The 18-year-old did what the woman said, officials say.
One of the woman's passengers, a tall black woman with a light brown complexion, told the 19-year-old victim to hand over his phone and bag.
All three suspects got back into their car and fled the scene.
The 18-year-old victim told officers he was injured but refused medical treatment at the scene, police say.
Authorities released the following description about the suspects:
- The first suspect was described as a black woman with blond braids wearing a blue jacket and white pants.
- The second suspect was described as a tall black woman with a light brown complexion wearing a red sweater.
- The last suspect was a short black woman with short braids wearing a blue jacket and sweatpants.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact local police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.