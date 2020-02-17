A Milwaukee woman is recovering from being set on fire and her children were forced to stand outside in the cold as it happened, according to family member.
Wanda Bailey is now caring for her two granddaughters, 4-year-old Cerenity and 1-year-old Cemaya. While her daughter, Savanna, lies sedated in a hospital bed burned beyond recognition.
"He left her to die, her really did, " said Bailey.
She says police showed up at her door with the kids early Friday morning. They told her the children's father put the kids outside in -19 degree wind chill, then doused savanna in gasoline and lit her on fire.
"The baby didn't have no clothes on. No shoes... and Cerenity just had that on, and no shoes on," said Bailey.
The flames on Savanna partially lit the home on fire near 8th and Cherry streets. She ran outside and put herself out in a snow bank.
"I said Cerenity, 'Who burnt the house up? 'Who did you say burnt the house up?," she continued.
The child's response: "My daddy did."
After Cerenity told police what happened, they arrested her father. Savanna's sister, went to see her in the hospital and says she'll need to stay there for two to three months.
"I'm lost for words, like she doesn't look like herself. But I know that's my sister," said sister Sharissa Johnson.
They say the man who burned Savanna has always been abusive and jealous of her working towards a better life.
"The message was based off her getting her hair done. And I feel like this is why he did that because she moved on and she found somebody new," Sharissa added.
Savanna's mother said she thinks the suspect should of been out of their family's life early on.
"How my daughter is suffering, I want him to suffer. He should have been out they life a long time ago," Bailey said.
