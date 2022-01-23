BERKELEY (KMOV.com) -- Berkeley Police are asking for the public's help to close a case that is haunting a local family. Demetrius Carbon was killed on June 18, 2021, and his family is left without answers.
Berkeley Police Chief Art Jackson said they've followed more than 70 leads in the case and interviewed multiple people of interest, but they still need more evidence, videos or witnesses to be able to press charges.
Carbon lived in Florissant and spent much of his time training to be a boxer at Gary Gore Elementary School.
"He was going to be a professional boxer and that was his goal ever since he was a young child," said Geraldine Williams, his grandmother.
That dream got cut short just after midnight on June 18. Berkeley Police say Carbon was shot on the head as he was driving on Nevis Court. He was able to drive about a block to Faye Avenue where he was found fatally wounded inside his car. Investigators said he had been chased by a newer model, 4-door pickup truck.
"We know there were approximately three or four [people] that got out of the vehicle," said Chief Jackson. "We don't believe it was random at all. We believe he was targeted by these perpetrators."
His grandparents, who helped raise him, are desperate to make sense of the killing.
"We have no idea why they would target him because, like we said, he was never into anything other than working and boxing. He didn't go to the clubs, he did not drink, did not smoke," said his grandma, sitting next to her husband, Reginald Anthony.
They said Carbon, a 2020 graduate of McCluer North High School, worked at an Amazon facility.
"We've spoken to some of the teachers and counselors who taught him at McCluer," said Chief Jackson. "He was very liked."
Now, as police work to uncover the final pieces of this crime, his family has a message for whoever is responsible.
"We want them to know a precious soul was taken from our family and we just to know what happened and why it happened. And if anyone knows, we want them to come forward and let us know what transpired to make them want to kill my grandson," said Anthony.
"When they took his life, they took some of my heart," said Williams. "Every day I think about him."
Crimestoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the felony arrest of whoever is responsible for Carbon's death. All tips into Crimestoppers are anonymous. Tips can be submitted by calling 1-866-371-8477 or through the app P3 Tips.
