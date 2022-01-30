Police: Ex-boyfriend shot woman, tried to shoot 7-month-old child in South City

SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A man tried to shoot a 7-month-old child before he shot his ex-girlfriend in South City Saturday night, police tell News 4.
The shooting happened in the 3200 block of Delor around 9:30 p.m. Officers say the 28-year-old victim told them she was giving a ride to her 27-year-old ex-boyfriend when he became angry that she did not want to get back into a relationship with him. The man then pulled out a gun and tried to shoot a 7-month-old girl but missed.
Police say a struggle then ensued over the gun before the ex-boyfriend shot the victim, who was taken to a hospital. The infant was not injured; a 2-year-old girl who was there was also not injured.
The man was taken into custody.
