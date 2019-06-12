ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Police in Alton are encouraging possible victims of former Alton Middle School teacher, William Ingersoll, to come forward.
READ: Metro East teacher accused of having affair with student from 1998-2000
Since the arrest of Ingersoll, at least two more individuals have come forward to report inappropriate sexual relations with the teacher.
Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said, "As I said before, no trusted adult should take advantage of their position to cultivate a sexual relationship, especially with a child. My detectives are the best around, and I want anyone with an experience with this man, or anyone else, to know it is safe to tell their story to us.”
Anyone who would like to report about an encounter with Ingersoll is asked to contact detectives at 618-463-3505 extension 634.
