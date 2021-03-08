NB Rte. 367 closed near Dunn Road
NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- All lanes of northbound Route 367 at Dunn Road are closed due to a police emergency Monday.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. and all drivers were directed to exit at Parker Road. 

No other information has been released.

