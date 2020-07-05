LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Officials rescued a Chesterfield man who nearly drowned after being banned from a bar in the Lake of the Ozarks Friday.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 25-year-old man was "highly intoxicated" and was banned from the Shady Gators around 10:30 p.m. After being turned away, the man went swimming near mile marker 7.4 off the main channel.
He was rescued after struggling to swim. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
No other information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.