BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Belleville man was charged with aggravated DUI resulting in death or injury for running over and killing his wife, police say.
St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched to a home on Concordia Road in Belleville shortly after midnight Saturday morning after receiving a 911 call for a woman lying in a driveway, unconscious and bleeding.
They identified the victim as 36-year-old Stephanie M. Whitwell, and had her taken to Memorial Hospital in Belleville, where she died from her injuries.
After investigating, police learned Stephanie Whitwell had been out with her husband Jonathan that night. When the couple was dropped off at their house from by a ridesharing driver, Stephanie Whitwell laid down in the driveway while her husband went into the house.
After Jonathan Whitwell noticed his wife didn't come inside, he looked for her for a short period before police said he left his home in his 2004 GMC pickup to look for her.
Police said Whitwell backed down the driveway and missed his wife, who was still lying down. However, when Jonathan Whitwell returned, police said he drove over Stephanie Whitwell as she continued to lie in the driveway, where she was later found by authorities.
Jonathan Whitwell was taken into custody and charged with aggravated DUI resulting in death. Other charges including reckless homicide are pending lab results and a presentation to the grand jury.
Police said Jonathan Whitwell has only 2 prior traffic tickets, and there was no indication that there were domestic issues prior to Stephanie Whitwell’s death.
The family also includes three teenage boys. One of them says he held his mother while she was dying. until paramedics arrived.
