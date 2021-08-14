NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Detectives in North City are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that left a woman dead Saturday morning.
Just past 3:30 a.m., a man and woman were walking along the pedestrian crosswalk near Union Blvd and Natural Bridge Ave near the border of the Wells-Goodfellow and Kingsway West neighborhoods. Police said the pair had the right of way as the walk signal was activated.
As they were crossing the street, a black car drove around the other vehicles stopped at the intersection to run the red light. The driver then hit the woman and grazed the man before speeding off. The unidentified woman was taken to the hospital where she later died. The man is expected to survive.
An accident reconstruction team has been called to the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.