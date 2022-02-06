ST. PETERS (KMOV.com) -- About 40 cars were broken into overnight in an Amazon parking lot in St. Peters, police said.
The St. Peters Police Department said car windows were broken and items were stolen from the cars. A spokesperson for the department said they did not have details yet on what all was stolen from the vehicles.
The spokesperson said the break-ins happened within about five minutes. A dark colored sedan is suspected to be involved. News 4 will report more information on this story as more becomes available.
