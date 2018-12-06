ST. PETERS (KMOV.com) - A dramatic chase spanning two counties ended in West County Wednesday night. Keath Hausher was on his way to work when he heard the suspect hit multiple cars behind his truck near the on-ramp at I-270 and Manchester.
“Hit a couple cars behind me, which I heard, and that was part of the reason that alerted me to what was going on,” said Hausher.
Hausher owns a company based in St. Louis called the Patriot Training Foundation. The nonprofit trains police officers and military personnel how to defend themselves on the front lines. Wednesday night, he said his instincts kicked in when the suspect, weaving in and out of traffic, inched closer.
“Looked over to the right side and saw the opportunity to stop the individual and at least give police the chance to react, so I pulled to the left and when I stopped, police reacted appropriately,” he said.
That maneuver allowed police to come face-to-face with the suspects. Officers smashed the car windows on the Ford Focus before taking two women into custody.
“Once I realized my part was done, I didn’t feel the need to stick around, shake hands and say hi, so I just went to work,” he said.
Hausher said he didn’t think twice about wanting to help in a dangerous situation. Instead, he credits police officers for putting their lives on the line every day.
“Police do this every single day what I did last night was nothing,” he said.
