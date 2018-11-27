ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - He fought crime and is now fighting for his life.
St. Louis Police Detective Steve Kaiser was honored Tuesday at the U.S. Attorney’s office in downtown St. Louis in front of the police chief and his peers.
Kaiser and other investigators helped take down an organized crime ring in St. Louis City, solving multiple murders in the process.
In July, the 20-year veteran of the force learned he had an aggressive form of brain cancer.
"I think it’s extremely important for him to know how much he means to us. His children know he’s a hero, but it’s important that his kids know that we in law enforcement think he’s a hero. He's fought crime and now he's fighting this terrible brain cancer and we want to let them know he’s an absolute hero," said U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen.
Kaiser’s wife Kim told News 4 that they want to raise awareness about the brain cancer Glioblastoma, the same cancer that took the life of Senator John McCain.
