WENTZVILLE (KMOV.com) - On Wednesday night, the lobby of the Wentzville Police department was filled with children making ornaments and helping officers decorate the tree.
The idea is to continue building better community relationships with residents.
“It lets the people interact with a police officer in a positive way, it’s not on a call for service or a traffic stop. It’s humanizing the badge. My kids were here tonight, other officers’ kids were here tonight, it was a great time,” said Wentzville police officer Jake Schmidt.
St. Peters police will also host a similar tree trimming event on Friday night from 6-8 p.m. They will welcome children 3-12 to the St. Peters Justice Center for cookies, cocoa and holiday decorating.
