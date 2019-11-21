BERKELEY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County police have determined that a one-year-old who died in North County Wednesday died of natural causes.
Police found an unresponsive child at a home in the 6200 block of Hancock Avenue around 4:15 p.m. The child was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Berkeley police asked the St. Louis County Police Department for their assistance citing the death as possibly "suspicious." Further investigation revealed the boy died of natural causes.
