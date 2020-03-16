SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Five people were killed, including an officer and a gunman, during a gas station shooting in Springfield, Missouri.
Witnesses told police a car crashed into the Kum & Go on East Chestnut Expressway after 11 p.m. Sunday night. The gunman allegedly entered the store and started shooting.
Two officers arrived at the scene and were shot at by the gunman, Police Chief Paul Williams said. One officer died and a second, later identified as Ofc. Josiah Overton, was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.
Inside the store, Williams said they found the shooter dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Three other people were killed and a fourth was taken to the hospital.
Williams identified the officer killed as Christopher Walsh. He had worked for the department for three and a half years, was an Army veteran and was active in the Army Reserves. Officer Overton has been with SPD for two years and
The identity of those killed and the gunman have not been released.
The Springfield Police Department wrote on Facebook both officers "showed significant bravery and were heroic in their actions."
Police said they received multiple reports of gunshots Sunday night, and Williams called it a "roving active shooter."
