ST. LOUIS COUNTY - Police in South County are investigating an apparent murder-suicide.
St. Louis County police responded to a home in the 700 block of Reed Avenue for a call regarding a shooting.
Police said they discovered 46-year-old Connie Dewrock with a gunshot wound on the front porch when they arrived. They discovered a man, later identified as 48-year-old Troy Bradley, also with a gunshot wound inside the home.
According to police, Dewrock and Bradley has been in a relationship for over 20 years.
Both were pronounced dead on the scene.
A gun was recovered by police at the location.
The incident is under investigation by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.
