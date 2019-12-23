EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A police investigation was underway outside of an East St. Louis gas station Monday morning.
Crime scene tape and several evidence markers were seen at the Quick Stop gas station at 25th and State Street around 6:40 a.m.
News 4 has calls out to police to find out what they were investigating.
No other information has been released, but this story will be updated as details are made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.