Police: Creve Coeur woman bolts onto Arizona tarmac to stop plane

MARICOPA COUNTY (KMOV.com/Gray News) – A St. Louis County woman was detained after reportedly running onto a tarmac in Arizona to stop a flight Sunday afternoon.
Vickie Meyers, 53, of Creve Coeur, was charged with first degree criminal trespassing on a crucial public service facility, which is a felony in Arizona. . According to documents, Meyers was running late for flight at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport as passengers were boarding.
Police said she bolted through glass doors that displayed ‘No Trespassing’ signs and down a flight of steps towards the nose the airplane to stop the plane before employees grabbed her. According to police, she told employees she was “attempting to have the plane stopped so she would not miss her flight.”
No one was injured. Meyers' next hearing is scheduled for early January.
