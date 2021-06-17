RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A contractor working inside Maggiano’s Little Italy in Richmond Heights shot a man who forced his way inside overnight.
Around 3:40 a.m. Thursday, officers with the police department were called to the restaurant at 22 The Boulevard for a shooting. When they arrived, officers said contractors inside of the building told them they confronted a man who forced his way in through the restaurant’s front entrance. One of the contractors was armed with a gun and shot when the intruder charged at him, according to police.
The intruder, who was from Arnold, was shot in the lower body and taken to the hospital. He underwent surgery and is expected to survive. Police said they are continuing to investigate the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.