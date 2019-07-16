SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police are continuing to search for leads after a man was shot and killed while socializing at Amberg Park in South City’s Dutchtown neighborhood in April.
Travon Richie was shot and killed in the 3800 block of Keokuk around 6:30 p.m. on April 8. The 23-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said between 30 and 50 people, including very small children, were at the park, on the street and at a nearby corner store when the fatal shooting happened.
According to authorities, if a tip leads to the felony arrest of the person responsible, a reward of up to $5,000 may be collected.
Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477. All tips are completely anonymous and there is no caller ID, voicemail or way to trace an address when called in.
