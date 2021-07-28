ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis City police are asking for help identifying two persons of interest possibly connected to a homicide at a gas station earlier this year.
The evening of Jan. 13, Moy’e Elkins was found shot multiple times at the BP Gas Station in the 3500 block of Natural Bridge, which is in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. The 30-year-old was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
Over a month after Elkins’ murder, police released photos of two persons of interest in the case. In late July, police re-released the photos and continued to push for anyone who can identify them to contact detectives.
In addition, police believe the same two persons of interest are believed to be the same ones connected to a Nov. 10, 2020 shooting at the same gas station. According to police, in that incident, three men were arguing inside of the business when one of the men walked out and fired shots. No shooting victims were ever located in that case.
Anyone who recognizes the men in the photographs is asked to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
