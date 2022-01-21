GODFREY (KMOV.com) -- The Madison County Sheriff's Department confirmed a domestic kidnapping happened Friday afternoon near Lewis and Clark Community College.
There is a suspect in custody, police said. The victim, whose age is unknown, was located safe and unharmed. The relationship between the two is also unknown.
Police did not say if any weapons were involved. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
