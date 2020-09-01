ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- On Tuesday morning a hearse carrying the body of fallen Officer Tamarris Bohannon moved slowly through the streets of St. Louis headed north on Tucker by City Hall in the journey to the funeral home.
On Sunday night, Byron “Sarge” Watson witnessed the outpouring of support from the community over the loss of Officer Bohannon as people lined the street as his body was taken from the hospital to the morgue.
“Many people came out of their house, just either put their hands over their hearts, salute. It was very warming to see the community supporting us, and finally telling us how sorry they were for our loss,” Watson said.
Watson served in law enforcement for more than 35 years and now he is a chaplain for the St. Louis County Police Department. He helps with other departments as well.
Then on Monday night, Sarge delivered a roughly 90 minute sermon on his Facebook page. He gives a weekly sermon on social media, but this time his message was different. It was a combination tribute to Officer Bohannon, a call for officers to seek help if they need it and “it was also a word from God. So it was a combination all wrapped into one,” Watson said.
Watson said when it comes to the stages of grief he believes the community is still dealing with disbelief.
“When one officer is killed in the line of duty a part of America goes with them,” Watson said.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department released information on Bohannon’s funeral arrangements. Visitation will be held Saturday, September 5 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Cathedral Basilica. The memorial service will be held Sunday, September 6 at 2 p.m. also at the Cathedral Basilica.
Backstoppers is helping support the family of Officer Bohannon. Watson challenged his Facebook friends and first responders to donate $100 to Backstoppers, especially as the organization is concerned it won't be able to hold its annual Guns 'N Hoses fundraiser which typically brings in around $3 million.
