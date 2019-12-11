CHARLACK, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A child was believed to be taken from a gas station in Charlack late Tuesday night.
According to police, a man drove away from a gas station in the 8500 block of St. Charles Rock Road in an SUV that had a child inside around 11 p.m. The man later returned to the gas station with the SUV and child.
News 4 saw a man in handcuffs at the gas station following the incident.
It is currently unknown if the man was trying to steal the SUV or if he has any connection to the child.
This story will be updated as information develops.
