ST. ANN, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Anastasia Trinidad, 24, is charged with child endangerment after she was found passed out inside a convenience store and her son was found alone outside the store in a parked car.
"The windows were up, the car was off, thankfully the door was locked,’ said St. Ann police commander Jeff Tesdall.
News 4 obtained surveillance video showing police and paramedics helping the 5-year old outside a 7-Eleven convenience store at the intersection of St. Charles Rock Road and Lackland Road.
According to St. Ann police, officers were called because a woman had been locked in the bathroom for 30 minutes. When they opened the door they found a woman passed out and in distress, so they administered a dose of Narcan.
“She was responsive pretty quick. Right when she woke up she asked, 'Where's my son? Where's my boy?’” said Tesdall.
Police said an officer took the women’s car keys and pressed a button on the key fob to make the car honk. Tesdall said officers found the boy crying and the car turned off with the windows up, but the doors were locked.
Police said the woman overdosed on Fentanyl and admitted to going to the store to take drugs.
Tesdall said Trinidad told detectives, "I had the opportunity to take these drugs and I couldn't resist the urge so I did it. The next thing I realize is I wake up and the police are around."
Trinidad is being held on a $200,000 bond. Her 5-year old son has been placed with a grandmother.
