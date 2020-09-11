ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Two teenagers were taken into custody after the police pursuit of their stolen car led to a four-car crash with several injuries in St. Charles City Friday afternoon.
Officials with the St. Charles Police Department said the short chase of a stolen Nissan caused a four-car crash near Zumbehl Road and Veterans Memorial Parkway near Interstate-70.
Officers saw the stolen Nissan near Hawks Nest and Regency Plaza at around 3:15 p.m. Friday and tried to stop the driver but she left, leading police on a three minute pursuit. The crash happened when the driver tried to drive north in the southbound lanes of Zumbehl Road.
The driver, a 17-year-old female, was taken into custody along with another 17-year-old male. The driver was not injured.
Four of the five occupants in the stolen car were injured and taken to hospitals for treatment. Their ages range between 13 and 17.
Four other people in two of the cars involved in the crash were also injured.
