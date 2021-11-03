NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A suspect led police on an early morning chase before crashing into a guardrail on Interstate 70 Wednesday morning.
At 1 a.m., News 4 crews spotted officers from St. Ann and North County Co-Op trailing behind a car on the highway near Interstate 170.
As they approached Carrie Avenue, the suspect crashed their car into the guardrail. It is unclear if anyone was injured or what sparked the pursuit.
