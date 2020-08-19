TOWN & COUNTRY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Officers with the Town & Country Police Department are investigating after a shots fired call lead them on a chase Wednesday morning.
According to police, they responded to the parking lot of Missouri Baptist Hospital regarding a disturbance around 9 a.m.
According to police, a woman was approached three times in the parking lot by a man she had an order of protection against. The woman fired shots at him in fear of her safety and she ran into the hospital. No one was hit.
When officers arrived, they saw the man's vehicle, which was described by two 911 callers, speed away on northbound Ballas Road. The vehicle continued to speed and did not pull over for police.
The vehicle struck another vehicle and then crashed off the road on Conway Road near Frontenac Estates, police say.
Officers with Town & Country, Creve Coeur and Frontenac chased the suspect on foot through Frontenac Estates where he was taken into custody.
The driver of the other vehicle hit was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
Police are not releasing the names of anyone involved in this incident at this time.
Missouri Baptist Hospital remained open and secure during the incident.
