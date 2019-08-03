ROCK HILL, Mo. (KMOV.com) --- Two men were charged after a deadly shooting in Rock Hill late Friday night, police said.
Officers arrived to the 1000 block of Rariton Drive near Manchester Road around 10 p.m. Once they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound lying on the ground in a parking lot.
Police found Rayshaun McDonald, 25, next the victim. Officers then saw Themon Ryan, 32, sitting in a vehicle nearby.
A 9mm casing was located in the vehicle and officers found evidence of a gunshot through the from passenger seat and a blood stain. Investigators determined the vehicle was the main crime scene.
The victim, who was later identified as Ashland Tate, 35, was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
McDonald, of Rock Hill, and Ryan, of St. Charles, were charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action Saturday night, police said.
They are being held on a $75,000 bond.
