ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was kidnapped by carjackers in St. Louis and then dropped off at Interstate 64 and Route 3 in Illinois, according to police.
The victim's daughter called police Tuesday after she found the vehicle that suspects had stolen from the 2800 block of Meramec Street on Saturday around 11 p.m. The victim, a 56-year-old man, told police he came to a stop on Meramec Street when someone got in his vehicle, put it in park and took the keys out of the ignition.
Police said the victim then got out of his car to confront the suspect when two other people knocked him to the ground and dragged him into the vehicle. The suspects then drove the man around for about two hours before dropping him off.
First responders took the man to the hospital to treat his injuries. The police report did not include the man's condition.
The vehicle was recovered at the intersection of Meramec and Minnesota Tuesday morning.
