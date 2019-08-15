ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- Authorities are investigating after a car stolen out of the Metro East area was linked to a shooting in downtown St. Louis Thursday.
Officers arrived to the 8300 block of N. Broadway just before 12:30 a.m. where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said a 26-year-old man was found shot in the chest and a 33-year-old man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.
While investigating, authorities learned a 26-year-old was at the Convenience Xpress on N. Broadway with a 19-year-old woman when they got into an argument with a man. During the argument, the suspect fired shots at them before fleeing the scene in a white pickup truck.
Police said a 33-year-old man was struck by gunfire as he was standing near N. Broadway and Fremont.
Both the 26-year-old man and the 33-year-old man were taken to the hospital but the woman was not injured.
The car belonging to the victim's was reported stolen from Edwardsville, IL. A gun was also found inside the car, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing.
