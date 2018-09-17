ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police and a fire truck were seen on a north St. Louis street after a school bus crash early Monday morning.
Police received a call about the crash around 6:15 a.m. in the area of Claxton and Prange.
Skyzoom4 was over the scene and saw a fire truck, police vehicle and school bus. There did not appear to be any significant damage to the school bus, which was in the middle of the roadway. People were outside the bus and walking around while Skyzoom4 was overhead.
According to police, there were students on the bus at the time of the crash. It is unknown if any were injured in the crash.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is known.
