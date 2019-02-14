ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An investigation is underway after a shooting victim was found at a North County store the morning of Valentine’s Day.
St. Louis County officers were called to the Ross Dress For Less in the 11210 block of West Florissant shortly before 10 a.m. for an apparent shooting victim.
According to police, the victim sustained a gunshot wound to the lower body. The injury is not believed to be life-threatening.
It is currently unknown where the victim was at when the gunshot wound was sustained.
News 4 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this as more information is known.
