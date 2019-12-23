EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A police investigation was underway outside of an East St. Louis gas station Monday morning.
Crime scene tape and several evidence markers were seen at the Quick Stop gas station at 25th and Louisiana around 6:40 a.m.
Illinois State Police told News 4 officers received three different 911 calls within a short period of time. One of the calls was for a shooting at 25th and Louisiana and another was for a nearby crash. Police said they are working to determine if the calls were related.
The condition of the shooting victim has not been released.
No other information has been released, but this story will be updated as details are made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.