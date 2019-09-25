ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Police were called to a Buffalo Wild Wings near South County Mall overnight for a possible burglary.
South County dispatchers told News 4 a security guard called about a suspicious car. They also said they received a 911 call at the business.
News 4's Alyssa Toomey was outside of the restaurant and saw the front door's glass had been busted out.
Police said they are still trying to determine if anything was taken.
No other information has been released.
