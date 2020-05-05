ROCK HILL, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Police stepped in after a long line of cars formed to get onto the Nachomama’s parking lot in Rock Hill to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.

“We really want quesadillas, chips, and salsa. We have been here for about 50 minutes sitting here on Manchester Road but we are gonna keep waiting because we want it,” said customer Olivia Welch.

Taylor St. Eve says there was a line of cars about a quarter mile down Manchester since 4:00 p.m. The owner of a nearby Crazy Bowls and Wraps location said the line was blocking the entrance to other parking lots.

"They were just blocking a lot of the driveways and I guess police said they were restricting traffic on a state highway,” said Crazy Bowls and Wraps owner Keith Kitsis.

At one point, an officer even threatened to arrest the owner's son for interfering while he was trying to do traffic control.

“It’s a tough situation and police are doing their job,” said St. Eve.

It was a similar busy situation for other Mexican restaurants across the St. Louis area, where News 4 found long lines stretching down the road. People even packed Taco Bells.

At Amigos in Kirkwood, many did not space themselves out, nor did many wear a mask. At Hacienda on Manchester road in Rock Hill, which is not far from Nachomama’s, they set up tables out back, six feet apart.

On a holiday when so many people typically eat out, people are having to find other alternatives in St. Louis City and County where restaurants are not able to open for dine-in services yet.

“Just people wanting to get food on Cinco de Mayo and live their lives normally,” Kitsis said.

At Nachomama’s, state troopers say they weren't trying to turn anyone away, just make sure the line of cars wasn't a safety issue for other drivers.