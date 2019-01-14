ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- A Cahokia man is in custody after a murder Saturday night in the Bevo Mill neighborhood.
Lamarr Robinson, 30, was found fatally stabbed in the chest in the 4200 block of Delor around 10 p.m.
When first responders arrived at the scene, they took a suspect into custody.
The suspect was later identified as 54-year-old Thomas Bricker. He was charged with one count of murder and one count of armed criminal action. His cash-only bond was set at $1 million.
According to the probable cause statement, Bricker stabbed Robinson after an argument. The suspect was then reportedly heard admitting to the stabbing on the recorded 911 call and while sitting in a holding cell at police headquarters.
